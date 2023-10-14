SXSW Sydney and a Sneak Peek at the Non-Obvious Podcast

Next week I’ll be back in Australia speaking at the international edition of SXSW in Sydney. It will be my first visit back in quite some time but I spent 5 years living there in my 20s so it was the ideal chance to do something different and launch a new project from the stage while down under.



In addition to doing a Featured Session, I’ll be recording two episodes LIVE from the stage for my upcoming Non-Obvious Show podcast (launching later this year). Every episode invites two guests to debate the “future of” a different fascinating topic and these two episodes will focus on the Future of Exploration (interviewing experts on both space and ocean exploration) and the Future of Boredom (interviewing a comedian and a scientist).



You’ll be hearing more about the podcast in the coming months, but for now, if you’ll be traveling to Sydney or are based there – let me know so we can connect in person next week!