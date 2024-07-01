Oslo’s Unexpected Tourism Campaign Tells Travelers Why They Shouldn’t Visit

Residents in every city love to complain about the daily minor or major frustrations they endure in order to live where they do, but what if the things they gripe about are the same reasons someone else might choose to visit? That’s the insight behind a clever campaign that has been going viral this week where an Oslo resident complains about not having to wait for a great table at a popular restaurant, or the lack of crowds or lines at various destinations. At the end, he wonders aloud whether you can even consider Oslo a city.

The result is a brilliant satire on all the things that define a city while simultaneously spotlighting what makes Oslo so different. Great cities don’t need to be overcrowded, overhyped, overscheduled collections of chaos. Maybe we might enjoy them more if they were all just a little bit more like Oslo.