How Airbnb “Icons” Illustrate the Future of Immersive Entertainment

The future of entertainment will be driven by more immersive experiences. This week, there was a story about how the Meta Quest VR headset will be accessible by passengers on long haul flights. The possibilities to tie this into tourism, destinations and the overall travel experience are vast.

Also this week, Airbnb has been getting some attention for their new Airbnb Icons series of overnight experiences that create legendary moments for people to buy.

Among the initial 11 experiences is a full recreation of the house from the Pixar film Up! which actually floats 50 feet above the ground, a night in the X-Men mansion and a private comedy show with Kevin Hart. The photos from this collection are worth skimming and the experiences will have you dreaming about what to do if you ever find yourself with a bunch of excess cash. Of course, like many extremely high-end products, the prices for the experiences are not listed so you’ll have to use your imagination for that too.