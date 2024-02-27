How AI Might Be Getting “Lazier” And What to Do About It

What if you had to “convince” ChatGPT to give you a better or more in-depth answer? Some users are suggesting a “winter break hypothesis” to explain why AI sometimes seems reluctant to do hard work. While the claims are unproven, OpenAI acknowledged the criticism from several users via Twitter and noted that they are “working on it.”



To some, this quirk makes sense. After all, if the language learning models are trained on our behavior, why wouldn’t they also simulate seasonal depression? It’s a useful reminder that what we put into the tool is what we get back. So, if you’re only using AI when you’re too lazy to do any actual work yourself, you might want to get ready for ChatGPT to throw some lazy answers right back at you.