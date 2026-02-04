Skip to Main Content
End of dual citizenship

Ending Dual Citizenship Would Be a Disaster

February 4, 2026

There is legislation under consideration by the U.S. administration right now to end the opportunity for dual citizenship in America. Citizens who hold multiple passports would be forced to choose which one they want. This is something I already lived through once. When I chose to become a US citizen in my teenage years, I had to renounce my Indian passport because of regulations from India. Later after living in Australia for five years, I chose to become a citizen there also. Now I have both.

This is the sort of world I hope to live in, where people can have allegiance to more than one place and exist as global citizens. Forcing people to choose feels like the next step in building a culture where there can only be a single way of thinking or existing. Clearly, I’m biased here, but I think ending dual citizenship would be a disaster. Some of you might disagree.

