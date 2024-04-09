The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
AXA’s New Foresight Report Offers 100 Reasons to Love the Future

There are plenty of futurists who will offer you a list of all the ways the world can go wrong, and things could be worse. Against that backdrop, this timely report from AXA Insurance’s foresight team offers 100 Reasons to Love the Future (PDF Download Link). The beautifully designed report covers everything from growing youth involvement in social issues to innovations looking to protect the oceans. Future music playlists, the impact of female entrepreneurs, transforming food systems and AI-augmented art are all covered in this wide-ranging report that offers a sort of tasting menu to the forces that are shaping our future.


While the report intentionally stays on the surface of most ideas, its real value is in offering a big picture look at the many reasons why the future might not be as bad as many people think. At a time when idiots are proposing conspiracy theories about the effects of the solar eclipse, we need these sorts of positive stories too. The only future we can build is the one we can imagine. Reports like this one are an important part of popularizing ideas of a better future.

