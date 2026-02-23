Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
State of Union

Why Boycotting the State of the Union Address Is a Bad Idea

February 23, 2026

Every year in America the State of the Union is a speech given by the President to offer a summary of how the year has been going. It’s taking place this week and some politicians are already threatening to boycott the speech and host their own political rally instead. A few weeks ago some unreasonably angry politicians on the other side decided to do the same thing by hosting their own sad Super Bowl halftime show in protest of “foreigner” Bad Bunny being the headliner. Both are terrible ideas.

The close-minded belief that if you disagree with something, the only alternative is to host your own thing instead ends up creating even more division. It also minimizes what is actually important. At a time when there is far too much media coverage of things done by the President that really don’t matter, such as what color he paints Air Force One, or what he thinks about Olympics athletes who criticize him or why he’s angry at the host of the Grammy’s. Random rants on Truth Social about hurt egos are NOT significant or newsworthy.

What the President says during the State of the Union address, or the administration’s moves to curtail the power of the EPA to protect our environment or actual stories about policy changes or stories of rampant corruption ARE significant and deserve attention as well as scrutiny and fact checking. In other words, it is not something politicians (or the rest of us) should plan to skip or ignore.

If anyone is going to boycott anything, may I suggest instead that they start with stories from once credible news sources like Newsweek that offer headlines like this: People Can’t Quite Believe the Donald Trump Photo Nicki Minaj Just Posted (story not linked – obviously).

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

What If You Could Sue Someone for a Lack of Ethics?

What If You Could Sue Someone for a Lack of Ethics?

Saving Science in the Age of the Modern Believability Crisis

Saving Science in the Age of the Modern Believability Crisis

Amazon Was Always Going to Shut Down All Their Go & Fresh Stores

Amazon Was Always Going to Shut Down All Their Go & Fresh Stores

Ending Dual Citizenship Would Be a Disaster

Ending Dual Citizenship Would Be a Disaster

The AI Land “Gold Rush” Is Here, But There’s a Missing Story

The AI Land “Gold Rush” Is Here, But There’s a Missing Story

America’s Data Blind Spot Is Real … and Getting Worse

America’s Data Blind Spot Is Real … and Getting Worse

Why Australia’s Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16 Isn’t Pointless

Why Australia’s Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16 Isn’t Pointless

How the Breakers Might Make Everything Better … Just After They Destroy It

How the Breakers Might Make Everything Better … Just After They Destroy It

The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide

The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide

Why Young People Have Nostalgia for a Time Before They Were Born

Why Young People Have Nostalgia for a Time Before They Were Born

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+