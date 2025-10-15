Skip to Main Content
TruTru

Welcome To the Next Generation of Empathetic Tech – Haptic AI Companions

October 15, 2025

What will make AI more real? When my dog sees me coming, there’s an anticipation of play. His tail wags. I see him getting excited. Our interaction is physical and that’s what makes it real … and impossible for AI to duplicate. Perhaps not anymore. The Trutru Haptic is a device built by a Hong Kong University that can simulate real sensations:

“An amorphous, jelly-like creature with a diffused glow, TruTru is designed to be held close, clipped on, and kept nearby. Its advanced haptic system can replicate textures of natural and man-made materials like stone, sand, feather, and fabric as well as ephemeral sensations including rippling water, falling rain, and the flutter of wings.”

The Trutru can glow when anticipating touch. It has four modes that respond to context clues, mood, and intention. It has settings to optimize sleeping, meditating and even a mode that is designed for interacting with kids during play. Future imagined uses include clinical settings to aid people dealing with anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, Autism, or dementia.

On one hand, the idea of AI technology like this becoming more attuned to human needs and offering another dimension of empathy is a great thing. The other view is that this continues to strip away the elements of experiences that feel genuinely human. What do you think? Would you get a Trutru to try for yourself – and why or why not?

