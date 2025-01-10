The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Want To Help LA? Curb Your Schadenfreude

by
LA Fires

A billionaire posted a desperate tweet asking for private fire support to save his home … and he was attacked for it. Turns out this particular billionaire posted in the past about lowering property taxes and generally supports politicians who advocate for smaller government. Along with that smaller government and less taxes, though, there is less money to pay those brave firefighters who are currently overworked and underpaid yet still trying to save people’s homes and businesses.

Every day there also stories of celebrities who have been forced to evacuate or lost their homes. All of which is inspiring a disturbing trend of people taking pleasure in the suffering of the rich and famous. It’s not dissimilar to the viral support that popped up for accused murderer Luigi Mangione after he gunned down healthcare executive Brian Thompson. It’s easy to explain these reactions as being limited to a group of angry people who have lost their moral compass. It’s harder to take a look at ourselves.

The way we react when misfortune happens to others always says more about our humanity than it does about theirs. So if you really want to help, start by taking a look in the mirror. And if you want to do something more financial to help, the LA Times has some good suggestions.

