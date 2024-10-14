The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The First Profession to Be Replaced by Robots Could Be … Sports Referees?

by
Robotic refs

In theory, a robotic referee would never miss a call, show bias or be bribed. It would make decisions instantly and eliminate the sometimes-agonizing wait involved in sports where video replay is used to review and sometimes change a call already made on the field. In other words, the data shows robots would make much better referees than humans. This isn’t just a futuristic idea either. Most line calls in tennis are already made by bots. The NFL, NBA and MLB have all been testing some versions of automated officiating. Perhaps most importantly, there aren’t large groups of people protesting to save referee jobs.

All of this points to the perhaps surprising conclusion that maybe this will become one of the earliest testing groups for widespread automation to see how it might work when rolled out. Will people respect the results and accept it as an element of the game? Do we even want perfection from referees, or some level of judgement calls in terms of which penalties to call and which to let go, in favor of letting athletes play on? These are the sorts of questions that may soon become urgent for us all.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe