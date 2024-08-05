The Best Part of the Olympics You Don’t Get to See … Country Houses

For me, every Olympics has different highlights, from being one of the few non-athletes allowed in the Olympic Village in Beijing to watching Usain Bolt complete a fourth gold in Rio. One experience you might not see much coverage of are the unique country houses created by the delegations from various countries. This year, the houses featured reconstructed Mongolian gers, wood cabins from Slovakia, an open beach volleyball court at Casa Brasil, a full broadcast studio and three level experience at Canada House, candies and Mexican treats at Casa Mexico, an entire bazaar with master weavers and carpet makers at the India House. For an inside look at all the countries with houses, the team at House Party has put together a really useful recap even if you aren’t here in person. The list also includes some branded hospitality houses from sponsors including Chase Sapphire Reserve, Oakley, Puma and Omega.
