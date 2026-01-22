Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
social media algo

Social Media Followers Have Never Mattered Less

January 22, 2026

There’s a mind-bending conclusion that many social media industry analysts are now exploring: your follower count doesn’t matter. ​According to a recent article in TechCrunch, analysts say, “as social media becomes increasingly reliant on algorithmic feeds, creators are navigating a new normal: Just because you post something doesn’t mean your followers will see it.”

Many of us have been seeing this for months on platforms like LinkedIn where content is being actively hidden or suppressed after algorithmic changes that seem to be both gender-biased and weighted towards content that is either paid or manipulated through a ​series of “homework” tasks (like engaging on the platform for 15 minutes before posting or writing lengthy comments on others posts) that aim to “train” the algorithm to allow your content to be seen.

Ultimately, this reality of social media is a resetting of what really matters away from amassing lots of followers to gamifying your content, the way it’s posted, what activities you do around it on the platform and these external factors in order to get your posts to show. For creators dedicated to working within this system, this is an opportunity. For anyone else naively hoping to just have their latest posts seen by their friends, family and 1st level connections … you’re already getting left behind.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

Why Australia’s Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16 Isn’t Pointless

Why Australia’s Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16 Isn’t Pointless

The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide

The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide

The Sad Shutdown of Teen Vogue

The Sad Shutdown of Teen Vogue

Adobe Is Rolling Out Emotion Mixers Where AI Can Shift the Tone of Voice Overs

Adobe Is Rolling Out Emotion Mixers Where AI Can Shift the Tone of Voice Overs

SXSW 2026 Announcement!

SXSW 2026 Announcement!

Why the Podcast Company Making 5000 Episodes of AI-Slop a Week May Be Good News

Why the Podcast Company Making 5000 Episodes of AI-Slop a Week May Be Good News

Anonymity Is Dead. Are We All Really Content Now?

Anonymity Is Dead. Are We All Really Content Now?

Of Course, the Cracker Barrel Logo “Backlash” Was Planned … And It Worked Perfectly

Of Course, the Cracker Barrel Logo “Backlash” Was Planned … And It Worked Perfectly

How AI Is Exposing the Idiocy of Influencer Marketing

How AI Is Exposing the Idiocy of Influencer Marketing

7 Tips for Making Your Website Non-Obvious (and Interesting)

7 Tips for Making Your Website Non-Obvious (and Interesting)

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+