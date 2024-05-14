The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Imagining the Future of Hip Hop and Art in 50 Years

by
Imagining the Future Of Hip Hop and Art In 50 Years

The day after the Met Gala, the Internet was flooded with deep fakes of celebrities who weren’t there, wearing things they never wore. Some of them were pretty convincing. The future of art, fashion, and music will see all sorts of disruptions in the coming years from technology like this. Where is all of this headed?



WIRED magazine imagined a vision of the future of hip hop music 50 years from now. The Afrofuturist story that WIRED contributor C. Brandon Ogbunu and Grammy-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco create paints a future where “technology might also provide novel opportunities for exploration, expansion, and even inclusion.”

This is the sort of imagining that may end up being the sort of dreamed reality that influences actual reality. Making it a crime for a human artist to portray “a purely AI-created relic as having authentically human elements,” or the notion that “human musicians are signed to record labels based on their training data” are fascinating ideas. They both land on what will become the central question for artists and creators of any kind in a generative AI future: what premium value will we place on human creation and what steps will we take to protect it?

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe