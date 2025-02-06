Bad Bunny Celebrates Puerto Rico and His Heritage by Creating Exclusive Experience

The first nine shows of Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s upcoming summer tour are sold out. That’s not particularly surprising. The interesting thing about them is that they all happen in Puerto Rico and tickets were only available to Puerto Rico residents through in-person sales (to prevent scalpers from getting tickets as much as possible). Obviously there will still be some reselling going on, but the commitment to his hometown is captured in the title of his tour itself “No me quiero ir de aqui.” (I don’t want to leave here). After those first nine shows, there will be an additional 30 date run at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico where his fans will not only be able to buy tickets to the show but also purchase VIP experiences that combine travel and tourism along with the show.

So far, the tour has been a big success with over 400,000 tickets sold in just four hours, so perhaps the example of this might inspire more artists and creators to celebrate their heritage too and make this a trend. In a time when people are looking for new and interesting immersive experiences, the timing on this seems just right.