The AI Granny Scambaiter Is Everything We Hope AI Might Become

The largest mobile operator in the UK clearly has a delicious sense of humor and a life-affirming grasp on the therapeutic benefits of schadenfreude.

Especially if that delightful misfortune comes at the expense of people working for scam robocaller networks trying to hustle people out of their money. Daisy, as this “scambaiting Grandma AI” is known, was designed to engage phone scammers in endless, realistic conversations with synthetic grannies. Here’s a short take on how it worked from Shelly Palmer’s newsletter:

“In what can only be described as next-level scambaiting, Daisy’s interactions with scammers involves sharing fabricated personal information and engaging in extended, irrelevant conversations – effectively wasting the fraudsters’ time. According to O2, Daisy has kept scammers on the line for up to 40 minutes.”

Who says AI developers can’t have a bit of fun and put something positive out into the world at the same time?