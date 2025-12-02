The 2025 Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide

Today we continue with my annual Non-Obvious Holiday Gift Guide, featuring a few products that caught my eye throughout the past year.

3. The U.S. Mint Uncirculated Coin Set (Including 2025 Discontinued Pennies)

After years of debate, the U.S. government finally discontinued the penny, which has made the 2025 Lincoln penny a hot item among collectors. In this set of uncirculated coins from the U.S. Mint, you can get all the coins in perfect condition … ideal for collectors, anyone curious about the mysterious discontinued penny or those patient hobbyists ready to buy this and keep it for a few hundred years as a family heirloom that will *hopefully* be worth something more.

4. Bodypark Atom AI Fitness Companion [Kickstarter]

You just have another few weeks to get your backing in for this Kickstarter product being pitched as the “world’s first AI fitness companion.” The Bodypark Atom is a video assistive device that helps you make sure you have the proper form when doing any sort of exercise. For anyone who has tweaked a muscle, been caught with subpar form, or doesn’t have a trainer nearby to help correct their form, this can be a super useful device. Plus, the design looks great.