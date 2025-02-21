Open AI Launched a New Brand Look and Expensive Super Bowl Ad … Made by Humans

Open AI has launched a cohesive new brand identity and look which was also featured in their first Super Bowl Ad last week. The campaign was developed by an in-house team led by a former Creative Director from Mercedes-Benz and includes work from Berlin-based type foundry ABC Dinamo and motion partner Studio Dumbar in Rotterdam. The branding looks excellent and has been getting strong reviews amongst marketing and design critics as well. It’s also inspiring a decent amount of ironic observations that the company which invented the technology that was supposed to make brand design obsolete opted to engage a team of human professionals to redo theirs instead of relying on their own algorithms to do it.

Designer Max Hofert had one of the most entertaining responses, releasing a series of posters on Instagram using the custom Open AI font which he scraped off the internet while quoting Open AI founder Sam Altman’s belief that “on the Internet means fair use.” Conclusion: when you need great design, humans are still the ideal choice to get it done.