New Wiggles Documentary Offers Up Exactly the Radical Optimism the World Needs Right Now

They say meeting your heroes never ends well. But they have never met the Wiggles. This week at SXSW Sydney I was able to attend the world premiere of a new documentary called “Hot Potato” which tells the story of the unlikely rise of the renowned children’s entertainment group and rock band, The Wiggles. During the pre-show conversation, the film’s director suggested that the movie itself might be a celebration of radical optimism in exactly the way the world needs. It really is.

Aside from telling the story of the group, the film delves into unexpected topics like mental illness and lack of diversity while showcasing the humanity and musicality that made the group so popular among toddlers and adults alike for more than three decades. The film is nostalgic, truthful and joyous without devolving into meaningless fandom. And the original Wiggles from the group are just the nicest most genuine people you could ever imagine. The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime starting October 24th.