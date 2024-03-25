The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Lincoln Introduces Scent Cartridges to Enhance the Driving Experience

Who doesn’t love that new car smell? The problem is, eventually it will wear off and then your car smells like something else. And if you happen to have two teenage boys, that something else usually isn’t too good.

Lincoln has a creative solution, as they recently announced on the 2024 Nautilus they partnered with perfumiers to offer seven unique scent cartridges that can be inserted into a panel under the lid of the center armrest.

As the company writes, “the sense of smell is of special interest, as scents and the power of aromatherapy can affect overall mood. Scent is one of the five senses that has one of the strongest connections to not only memory, but emotion and can play a significant role in creating an experience for our clients on the road.”

As part of their initial range of scents, they have options including “an earthy blend of cedarwood, amber and yuzu citrus, an enchanting suite of patchouli, floral jasmine, fresh apple, and deep leather undertones or an invigorating blend of lush pine needles, oak moss, crushed tonka and vanilla beans.”

Even crushed tonka (whatever that is) would be better than “unwashed shin guard” … which is often the scent available in my car. 

