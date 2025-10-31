Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Manufactured outrage

All Online Outrage Is Fake

October 31, 2025

Remember the “outrage” generated online by the revised logo for Cracker Barrel restaurant? According to a new piece this week from the WSJ, much of the online backlash reportedly driven by angry consumers was actually just bots. Another story this week about the outrage supposedly instigated by the NFL’s announcement that Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny would be the halftime performer notes that music star Jay-Z is among a growing number of people suggesting that outrage also may be fake. Put the stories together and the obvious question we should all be asking is whether ALL online outrage may be fake?

Contrast this with the ​news stories this past week about the “No Kings” protests across American that drew verified crowds of several million actual people showing up in person and you have a perfect illustration of the modern problem with stories of outrage. They are all counted as the same, when the truth is they really are not. Whether you agree with a protest or not isn’t really the point. Millions of real people showing up to have their voices heard and demonstrate their outrage is a far different thing than an algorithmically amplified perception of outrage that is only really fueled by minority opinions.

This is a central problem leading to the ​growing observations that people simply don’t trust the media anymore, regardless of their ideologies. What’s the solution? One possible (though somewhat nuclear) solution is assuming ALL online outrage is fake and measuring the level of actual outrage based on what people do and where they show up in person instead. I’m curious what you think. Would this work or is there some other metric we might apply to gauge for ourselves whether the so-called outrage we often hear about is real or it isn’t?

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

Lessons From the Reinvention of Pittsburgh into an AI Robotics Hub

Lessons From the Reinvention of Pittsburgh into an AI Robotics Hub

The Villains on Pre-K TV Are Cuddly, Annoying and Onto Something Interesting

The Villains on Pre-K TV Are Cuddly, Annoying and Onto Something Interesting

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Toxic Positivity by Whitney Goodman

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Toxic Positivity by Whitney Goodman

Can The Ring Camera Eliminate Neighborhood Crime In 12 Months?

Can The Ring Camera Eliminate Neighborhood Crime In 12 Months?

The Next Generation of Gig Work Will Be Microtasking

The Next Generation of Gig Work Will Be Microtasking

This Homework Motivation Pen Could Transform How We Learn

This Homework Motivation Pen Could Transform How We Learn

Everyone Hates Friend AI and That Is Actually the Point

Everyone Hates Friend AI and That Is Actually the Point

Beyond Self Driving, Future Cars May Be Emotionally Attuned Too

Beyond Self Driving, Future Cars May Be Emotionally Attuned Too

What You Can Learn About Marketing from Flavored Vodkas

What You Can Learn About Marketing from Flavored Vodkas

The Swedish Perfume That You Pay for with Your Time in Nature

The Swedish Perfume That You Pay for with Your Time in Nature

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+