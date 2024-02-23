The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The African Media Streaming Brand That Just Turned Down $1.7B

One of the most famous streaming media brands in the world is one that you may not have ever heard of. It’s called MultiChoice and they are the “king of content in Africa,” owning the #1 streaming platform on the continent known as Showmax. They dethroned Netflix last year for the biggest market share in Africa, holding 40% compared with 35% for Netflix.

More importantly, they feature much more local content, own rights to broadcast the hugely popular English Premier League soccer matches and have relentlessly pursued a mobile-first interface design … ideal for a continent where more than 600 million people count on their phones as a primary vehicle for everything from entertainment to payments.

Two weeks ago, when the African brand turned down the huge $1.7B acquisition offer from French media giant Canal+ – there was a lot of criticism and questioning of the decision. Only time will tell if choosing to bet on their own growth potential will pay off. 

